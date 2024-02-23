Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells 2,666 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $40,656.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,748.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 40,387 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,809,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,250,000 after purchasing an additional 769,230 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,235,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.