Insider Selling: Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) SVP Sells $272,624.52 in Stock

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ingredion Stock Performance
NYSE:INGR opened at $114.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $116.32.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Ingredion Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingredion
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ingredion
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.