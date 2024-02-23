Insider Selling: International Paper (NYSE:IP) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $20,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

International Paper Trading Up 0.1 %

International Paper stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

