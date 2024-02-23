Insider Selling: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) CAO Sells $46,564.00 in Stock

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $46,564.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 92.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

