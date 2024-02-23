Insider Selling: Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Sells 37,300 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $249.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.14 and its 200-day moving average is $211.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $153.56 and a one year high of $250.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.