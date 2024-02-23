Insider Selling: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Insider Sells 2,903 Shares of Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) insider Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $81,458.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.83. 56,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $673.18 million, a P/E ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.17. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $53.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 16,283.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
