Insider Selling: Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CFO Sells $64,563.39 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) CFO William John Bush sold 20,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $64,563.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,814 shares in the company, valued at $877,500.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Guggenheim lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

