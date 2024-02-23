Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells $31,279,156.80 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $31,279,156.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 687,202,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,282,191,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.65, for a total value of $31,507,201.50.

On Friday, February 9th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $31,454,575.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $31,458,474.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.25, for a total value of $31,819,057.50.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $31,721,602.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total value of $32,130,913.50.

On Thursday, January 18th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $32,070,491.40.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $163.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.