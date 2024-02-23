Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $612,193.20 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,168,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 201,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after purchasing an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

