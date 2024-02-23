Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $612,193.20 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 32,052 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $612,193.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,168,053.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Utz Brands Price Performance
Utz Brands stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.82.
Utz Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.52%.
A number of brokerages have commented on UTZ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
