Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 26th (NASDAQ:IVP)

Inspire Veterinary Partners’ (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 26th. Inspire Veterinary Partners had issued 1,600,000 shares in its IPO on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $6,400,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Inspire Veterinary Partners’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of IVP opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.22. Inspire Veterinary Partners has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Veterinary Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Featured Stories

