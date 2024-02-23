InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NSPR opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,422.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

