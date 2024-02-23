Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.60

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share by the construction company on Sunday, March 31st. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $222.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $229.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

