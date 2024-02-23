Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) PT Raised to $226.00 at Evercore ISI

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $165.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NYSE:IBP traded up $5.72 on Friday, hitting $228.77. 58,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.81 and a 200-day moving average of $154.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.23.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBP. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

