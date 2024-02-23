Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Down to $197.14

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $197.14, but opened at $184.93. Insulet shares last traded at $189.01, with a volume of 322,184 shares trading hands.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.02 and its 200 day moving average is $184.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Insulet by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after buying an additional 1,556,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,742,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

