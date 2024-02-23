Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,501 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.98% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $56,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,910,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,877,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,054,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 706,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.56.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $65,679.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 5,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $172,134.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,172.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,706 shares of company stock valued at $962,177. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.11.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

