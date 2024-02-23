Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Intevac Price Performance

IVAC stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 262.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 391,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 283,415 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Intevac by 59.8% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 249,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 93,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

