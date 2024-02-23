Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $750.00 at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $642.00 to $750.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.54.

Get Intuit alerts:

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 3.1 %

Intuit stock opened at $657.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $628.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.47. Intuit has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $664.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.