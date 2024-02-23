Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $725.00 at Mizuho

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $670.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.50.

Intuit Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTU traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $660.57. 716,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $628.16 and its 200-day moving average is $564.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $668.24. The company has a market cap of $184.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

