Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $668.24 and last traded at $664.26, with a volume of 675847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $657.92.

The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.47.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

