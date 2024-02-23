Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,363,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 5,794,576 shares.The stock last traded at $11.92 and had previously closed at $10.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 1,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,412 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

