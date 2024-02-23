Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ remained flat at $19.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 142,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,363. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.