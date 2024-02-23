Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 540.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $34.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.