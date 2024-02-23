Investors Buy Large Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 70,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,981,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,130,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 391,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.72 on Friday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

