Investors Buy Large Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Xerox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.72 on Friday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.59.
Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xerox will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Xerox Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
See Also
