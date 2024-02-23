Investors Buy Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,814 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Price Performance

Shares of YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.89. Yandex has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yandex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 184.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $55,576,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

