Investors Purchase Large Volume of TechnipFMC Put Options (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 19,739 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,156% compared to the average daily volume of 1,571 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,244,000 after acquiring an additional 555,572 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,940 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,120,000 after buying an additional 345,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,969,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,809,000 after buying an additional 5,587,050 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FTI. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FTI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,477. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

