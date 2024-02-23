Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives $49.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $862,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,691.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,255,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,265,000 after purchasing an additional 497,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,846,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,772,000 after purchasing an additional 285,254 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

