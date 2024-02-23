IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, IOTA has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $843.61 million and $18.74 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005365 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,152,954,445 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

