iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,858,000 after acquiring an additional 172,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,100,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,626,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

