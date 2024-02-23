iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

