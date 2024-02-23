iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Gap Down to $47.76

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.76, but opened at $45.40. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF shares last traded at $45.40, with a volume of 98,976 shares traded.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $726.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

