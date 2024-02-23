iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Holdings Raised by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,660 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 310,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO remained flat at $25.33 during trading hours on Friday. 481,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

