iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.56% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,438,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.03. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $97.37.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

