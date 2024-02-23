iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 339,978 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,563 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SLV stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

