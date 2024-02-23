iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Boosted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 339,978 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,462,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,196,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,455,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,655,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV opened at $20.82 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

