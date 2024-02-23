Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 383 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 383 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $28,866.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,321.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,874 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Itron by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after purchasing an additional 181,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

