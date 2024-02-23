Jack in the Box Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Jack in the Box has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $7.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.79. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.43 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.68.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

