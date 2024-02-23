Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Jackson Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Jackson Financial to earn $17.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

NYSE:JXN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 96,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,582. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $54.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Jackson Financial by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 136,510 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Jackson Financial by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 86,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

About Jackson Financial

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.