Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 124 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.69. 213,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.24. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

