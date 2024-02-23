Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $726,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 892,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,056,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,184,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,574 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $74.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 131.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.