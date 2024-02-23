JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Evercore ISI

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $16.33. 216,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,479. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.17.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 817.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 122.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 65.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 272.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.