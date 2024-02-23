Jefferies Financial Group Increases JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Price Target to GBX 925

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 900 ($11.33) to GBX 925 ($11.65) in a research note released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JD. Citigroup started coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 526.67 ($6.63).

Shares of JD opened at GBX 113.45 ($1.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 103 ($1.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.12 ($2.68). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 138.03. The company has a market capitalization of £5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,811.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($62,428.65). Company insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

