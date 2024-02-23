Jet Protocol (JET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $65,683.24 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001461 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,729.15 or 1.00055474 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00173081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009274 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00117994 USD and is up 11.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $70,755.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

