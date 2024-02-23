JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $56.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE BHVN traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 232,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,431. Biohaven has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,937.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Capital World Investors grew its position in Biohaven by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,606,000 after purchasing an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,465,000 after acquiring an additional 456,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biohaven by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,150,000 after acquiring an additional 791,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

