Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,549. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,954 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 37.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,657,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after buying an additional 449,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

