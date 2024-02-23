Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $50.58 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $50,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after purchasing an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $774.88 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $794.47. The company has a market cap of $735.60 billion, a PE ratio of 133.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $650.80 and its 200 day moving average is $599.22.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.33.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

