Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $79.19 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,029,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,042 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CoStar Group worth $79,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.8 %

CoStar Group stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a current ratio of 12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

