Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,504 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Brown & Brown worth $69,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $84.31 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

