Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,125 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $56,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

