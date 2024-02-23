Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of KW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. 247,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KW. Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

