Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance
Shares of KW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.41. 247,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,295. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $18.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KW. Bank of America cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
