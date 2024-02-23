Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $52.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

